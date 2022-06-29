Sipakana weighs his options

Jaygrey Sipkana.

Nadi striker Jaygrey Sipakana has indicated that he may not stay with the Jetsetters for another season.

The Solomon Islander who joined the ‘Green Machine’ this year says he wants to return to his home land and play for his local club.

“I had a talk with my fellow coach back in the Solomons. I am thinking of having the second leg there in Solomons. Let’s see how far we go, I think we will play one season.”

Nadi will meet Nadroga at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Sunday at 3pm.

There will be a DPL triple header at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on Sunday with Tailevu Naitasiri facing Nasinu at 11.30am, followed by Suva and Ba at 1.30pm, and then Rewa faces Labasa at 3.30pm.

Also on Sunday, Navua takes on Lautoka at Uprising Sports Centre at 3pm.

Nadroga and Navua will play two games this week, starting tomorrow with their round 10 match at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 7pm.