Only one DPL match this week

There’ll be only one Digicel Premier League match that will be played this weekend.

This has been confirmed by Fiji Football Association’s Competitions Manager Amitesh Pal.

The lone match this Sunday between Nadi and Ba will be held at Prince Charles Park at 3pm.

Both teams have six points after playing four games, however, it’s the Men In Black who are fifth on the DPL standings as they have a better goal difference.

Nadi is sixth and both sides have recorded two wins and two losses this season.