Only 16 teams for the veteran's tournament

Only 16 teams will feature in the RC Manubhai/APCO Coatings Fiji FA Veteran’s Tournament.

The four days tournament will be held from June 2nd to 5th at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Officer, Mohammed Yusuf says only players above the age of 40 will play in the tournament and no rookie players shall be allowed.

He adds there has been huge interest from local and overseas teams, hence the reason they’ve decreased the team to 16.

The winner will get $4000 while the runner-up $1500.

Meanwhile, the Digicel Premier League continues this week, with Labasa taking on Tailevu Naitasiri on Saturday at Subrail Park at 1.30pm.

In another match, Lautoka will face Rewa on Sunday at 3pm at Churchill Park.