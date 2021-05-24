Home

Football

Online racist abuse offenders to be banned from games

BBC NEWS
December 27, 2021 5:12 pm

People found guilty of online racist abuse against footballers will be banned from attending games for up to 10 years under new laws.

Football Banning Orders imposed to prevent violence or disorder at regulated matches, bar individuals from attending games for a minimum of three and a maximum of 10 years.

The existing legislation will be extended to cover online hate offences after Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed to toughen measures in July in the wake of racist abuse aimed at England’s Black players following defeat in the Euro 2020 final.

