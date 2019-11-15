One week break vital for Rewa

The Foodcity/ ASH Cuts & Styles Rewa football side will leave no stones unturned as they head into the resumption of the Vodafone Fiji FACT semifinals.

The Delta Tigers will be playing catchup football as Esy Kool Nadi leads 1-nil after the first half of their semifinal clash.

The second half of the match was abandoned due to the unplayable ground condition.

Midfielder Tevita Waranivalu says the one week break has given them a chance to regroup.

He says they have a mission going into the match and that is to give something back to their families.

“Winning this Fiji FACT will be a boost for everyone. We’ll have something to take home at the end of the season.”

Waranivalu adds ending the year on a high note will set a solid platform for next season.

Rewa takes on Nadi on Saturday at 11.45am.

The second semifinal will see Galaxy Hotel & Apartments/ Powerwise Electrical (NZ) Labasa facing Vinz Workz Suva at 1pm.

The final will be played on Sunday at 1pm.