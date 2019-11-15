Home

Football

One match suspension for three Nadi players, Matarerega still injured

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 24, 2020 12:13 pm
Afraz Ali celebrates after scoring for Nadi against Ba [Source: Fiji Football]

Four players will miss Nadi’s Vodafone Premier League clash against Suva on Sunday.

Sakaraia Naisua, Vuniuci Tikomaimereke and Afraz Ali will not be considered after copping yellow cards in Nadi’s last two games against Labasa and Ba while striker Rusiate Matarerega is still injured.

Nadi Head Coach Kamal Swamy says they have appealed against the one match suspension of Naisua, Tikoimereke and Ali.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have given some video evidence about the cards, let’s hope it goes in our favor if not still we have the players to fill in and make a formidable side”.

Nadi will host Suva at Prince Charles Park at 2pm on Sunday.

Other games on Sunday will be held at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park with Lautoka and Rewa playing at 1pm while Navua takes on Nasinu at 3pm.

The Lautoka and Rewa match will be aired LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports and FBC TV.

Meanwhile, tomorrow Ba will host Labasa at the Fiji FA Academy ground at 3pm and the commentary will air on Mirchi FM.

