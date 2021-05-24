One game at a time: Khan

Tailevu Naitasiri will be taking one game at as it comes in the Digicel Premier League this year.

The newcomers have so far recorded a win and a draw and is hoping to bag three points today when they take on Rewa.

Head Coach Nigel Khan says they want to avoid relegation and getting a point in each match will be crucial.

Khan says they know the competition will be tough.

“Four points on the table, getting a point in every game, which will keep us in the running and aware from the bottom two of the table. So we will go a game by game.”

Meanwhile, Rewa will meet Tailevu Naitasiri at 4 pm at ANZ Stadium in Suva today.

The Digicel Women’s IDC final is currently underway and Labasa is leading Ba 1-nil, following which Nasinu will take on Nadi at 2 pm, and Suva will play against Labasa at 6 pm.

You can watch all four matches live on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.

In another DPL match, Navua faces Ba at 3 pm at the Uprising Sports Centre today.