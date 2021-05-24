One game at a time for the Babasiga Lions

Labasa is hoping to make a strong comeback in the Digicel Premier League after being away from competitive football for more than six months.

The Babasiga Lions showed they’re ready to get things rolling again after holding Rewa to a 1-all draw last weekend.

Despite the limited time to prepare, Coach Ravnil Pratap says they’ll be taking each game as it comes.

“At one point I think it’s a plus for us it’s very hard to get the combination right, we haven’t played any test matches or any warm-up matches, with a superior team who have a superior game fitness with an opponent team, we are glad at least we got one point.”

The venues of round eleven of the Digicel Premier League has been confirmed.

Lautoka and Ba kick-off this week’s match on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentary of this match on Mirchi on FM.

Other matches will be played on Sunday, Nadroga will face Labasa at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, and there will be a double-header at ANZ Stadium in Suva with Rewa against Navua at 1pm and Suva vs Nadi at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Rewa/Navua and Suva/Nadi match on Mirchi FM.

Points Standing

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LAUTOKA 9 7 1 1 14 6 +8 22 BA 9 4 2 3 12 8 +4 14 SUVA 10 4 2 4 9 10 -1 14 REWA 10 3 4 3 11 10 +1 13 LABASA 7 2 5 0 3 1 +2 11 NADI 10 2 5 3 11 15 -4 11 NADROGA 10 1 5 4 9 14 -5 8 NAVUA 9 1 2 6 6 12 -6 5