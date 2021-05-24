Football
One game at a time for the Babasiga Lions
November 15, 2021 4:19 pm
Labasa is hoping to make a strong comeback in the Digicel Premier League after being away from competitive football for more than six months.
The Babasiga Lions showed they’re ready to get things rolling again after holding Rewa to a 1-all draw last weekend.
Despite the limited time to prepare, Coach Ravnil Pratap says they’ll be taking each game as it comes.
“At one point I think it’s a plus for us it’s very hard to get the combination right, we haven’t played any test matches or any warm-up matches, with a superior team who have a superior game fitness with an opponent team, we are glad at least we got one point.”
The venues of round eleven of the Digicel Premier League has been confirmed.
Lautoka and Ba kick-off this week’s match on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 3pm.
You can catch the live commentary of this match on Mirchi on FM.
Other matches will be played on Sunday, Nadroga will face Labasa at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, and there will be a double-header at ANZ Stadium in Suva with Rewa against Navua at 1pm and Suva vs Nadi at 3pm.
You can catch the live commentaries of the Rewa/Navua and Suva/Nadi match on Mirchi FM.
Points Standing
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|LAUTOKA
|9
|7
|1
|1
|14
|6
|+8
|22
|BA
|9
|4
|2
|3
|12
|8
|+4
|14
|SUVA
|10
|4
|2
|4
|9
|10
|-1
|14
|REWA
|10
|3
|4
|3
|11
|10
|+1
|13
|LABASA
|7
|2
|5
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|11
|NADI
|10
|2
|5
|3
|11
|15
|-4
|11
|NADROGA
|10
|1
|5
|4
|9
|14
|-5
|8
|NAVUA
|9
|1
|2
|6
|6
|12
|-6
|5
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 11
|20 November - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|-
|Ba
|Churchill Park
|21 November - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Rewa
|-
|Navua
|ANZ Stadium
|21 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|-
|Nadi
|ANZ Stadium
|21 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|-
|Labasa
|Lawaqa Park
|Round 10
|13 November - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 1
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|14 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|0 - 2
|Suva
|Uprising Ground
|14 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|3 - 1
|Nadi
|Churchill Park
|14 November - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 9
|07 November - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Suva
|2 - 2
|Nadroga
|ANZ Stadium
|07 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|0 - 3
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
|07 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 3
|Ba
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 8
|31st October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 1
|Nadroga
|Prince Charles Park
|31st October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Lautoka
|Uprising Ground
|31st October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Rewa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 7
|24th October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Prince Charles Park
|24th October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 2
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|24th October - Sunday
|4:30PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Nadroga
|Uprising Ground
|Round 6
|18th April - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 0
|Ba
|Churchill Park
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|0 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|2 - 2
|Nadi
|Uprising Ground
|Round 5
|11th April - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|3 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|11th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Prince Charles Park
|11th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 0
|Ba
|Uprising Ground
|11th April - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 4
|27th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|1 - 0
|Nadroga
|Subrail Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 2
|Lautoka
|Churchill Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 0
|Suva
|Prince Charles Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Rewa
|Uprising Ground
|Round 3
|20th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0 - 0
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 0
|Navua
|ANZ Stadium
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|0 - 1
|Ba
|Lawaqa Park
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Lautoka
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 2
|14th Mar - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Ba
|4 - 1
|Nadi
|Churchill Park
|14th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|1 - 1
|Suva
|Lawaqa Park
|14th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Uprising Grounds
|14th Mar - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|06th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0 - 0
|Ba
|Subrail Park
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|2 - 2
|Nadi
|Lawaqa Park
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|0 - 1
|Suva
|ANZ Stadium
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Navua
|Churchill Park