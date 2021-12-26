One game at a time for Navua

Playing two matches in a week is quite a challenge for the Navua football team as it battles to stay in the premier division.

The side has two Digicel Premier League matches facing Labasa on Friday at 7pm at the ANZ Stadium and Ba on Sunday at 3pm at Churchill Park.

Coach Amit Prakash says while the pressure is there, they are taking it a game at a time.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our focus is on Labasa and we want a point out of that game. We have a lot of respect for them since they have around six to seven players in the national team so, on paper, they look good but we are just working on our areas of concern.”

Prakash says their biggest weakness is finishing and this is something they have been working on every week.

You can catch the live commentary of the Navua/Labasa clash on Mirchi FM.

Other matches on Sunday sees Labasa taking on Nadi at 1pm, Suva battles Lautoka at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium while Rewa faces Nadroga also at 3pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

The live commentaries of the Labasa/Nadi and Suva/Lautoka matches will also air on Mirchi FM.