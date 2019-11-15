Olympic 7s winning manager Kauvesi assists Navua for BOG

The Navua football side was blessed to have the services of former Fiji 7s Manager Ropate Kauvesi for a few days.

Navua coach Mohammed Shafeel says they know the weather condition in the west will affect them so Kauvesi was brought in to assist them at training.

Shafeel says the Olympic gold medal-winning team manager didn’t disappoint.

“He came in as the physical trainer so he took all the physical training for our Navua boys and he did a great job and we know the weather condition in the west so we are also very thankful to him he came voluntarily so we asked if he could help us and he did a very great job.”

The only time Navua won the BOG title was in 2005 when they defeated Rewa 1-0 in Suva and they will feature in the BOG this week after five years.

Navua has some experienced players like Seveci Rokotakala, Vineet and Monit Chand, Simione Maikali and Jesoni Takala and they are pooled with Nadi, Rewa and Lautoka.

The BOG kicks off on Friday with Nadi playing Navua in the opening at 12pm and you can catch the live commentary on Mirchi FM.

At 2pm Labasa meets Suva and this match will be aired LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV.

The third match on Friday will see Ba battling Nasinu at 4pm and at 6:30pm Lautoka host Rewa and you can catch the radio commentary on Mirchi FM.