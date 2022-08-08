OFC pleased with women’s development

[Source: OFC/ Facebook]

The Oceania Football Confederation is pleased with the level of competition Oceania women brought in during the OFC Women’s Nations Cup last month.

OFC President Lambert Maltock commended the effort of football bodies on helping shine a light on women’s football.

He adds the Oceania body will be introducing more women’s competitions in line with the men’s to ensure there is equal exposure.

Article continues after advertisement

“There’s one for next year and there will be other competitions lined up for next year and it will be going parallel with men and before there were some competition that women did not take part in and now we have the strategies that both men and women have the same program and competitions”

Maltock says he is excited to witness what women’s football has to offer in the future.

The Digicel Kulas lost to 2-1 to Papua New Guinea in the Nations Cup final at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.