OFC playoffs for Lautoka and Rewa in June

[pic:OFC]

Lautoka and Rewa will battle in the OFC Champions League National Playoffs in June.

They will play home and away games with the winner securing its qualification to the finals tournament.

The first match is scheduled for the 17th of next month with Lautoka hosting Rewa at Churchill Park at 7pm.

Article continues after advertisement

The second match will be hosted by Rewa at Ratu Cakobau Park on the 19th at 3pm.

The winner of the national playoff will meet the victors from New Caledonia, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, Tahiti and New Zealand’s Auckland City FC in the finals tournament.

American Samoa, Cook Islands, Samoa and Tonga are scheduled to play each other in a centralized qualifying tournament to decide who takes the final qualification spot, with details still to be confirmed pending border restrictions.

The winning team in the finals tournament will represent the region in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Meanwhile, there is only one Digicel Premier League match tomorrow at 3pm between Nadroga and Lautoka at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.