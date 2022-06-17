OFC play-off is priority: Rodu

The Oceania Football Confederation national play-off has been Rewa’s priority since the beginning of the season.

Rewa Football Head Coach Marika Rodu says they had allocated majority of their resources into the preparation of the team for the play-off against Lautoka.

“We have prioritized the OFC playoff against Lautoka and that is something that we need to stay focus on. Also with the limited resources we have we don’t want to exhaust all our financial resources.”

Rodu adds they had to give average game time to some of their key players while others were rested during the Fiji FACT to avoid any risk of injuries.

The Delta Tigers faces Lautoka tonight at 7.30 at Churchill Park for the first leg of the home and away series.

The second match will be played in Suva’s ANZ Stadium on Sunday at 3pm.