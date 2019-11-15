Home

Football

OFC Nations Cup to be confirmed in May

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 24, 2020 12:31 pm
Fiji FA Chief executive Mohammed Yusuf

The confirmation on whether the 2020 Oceania Football Confederation Nations Cup’s will go ahead as planned will be known on the 6th of May.

The competition which was scheduled to be held in June is still yet to be reviewed in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Fiji FA Chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says they will be ready for any postponement.

“As you know OFC will make a decision on May 6th if we’ll be going ahead with the Nations Cup in Auckland, if that happens then we need to be ready at the moment it’s still scheduled for the end of June in Auckland”

Eight teams are expected to compete at this year’s Nations Cup.

