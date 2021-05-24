OFC hopes World Cup qualifiers will go ahead

The tentative date for the FIFA World Cup Oceania qualifiers in Qatar is now set for March next year, pending further approval.

Our national side will also be part of the qualifiers, however, at the moment they’re still awaiting approval from the Health Ministry to assemble at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba.

Oceania Football Confederation was exploring the opportunity to play the Oceania qualifiers in Qatar early next year.

Following prior extensive discussions between OFC, AFC and FIFA, the OFC Executive Committee approved that the Oceania Qualifiers be played in Qatar in March awaiting approval from FIFA.

OFC General Secretary, Franck Castillo says they’re finding a way for the qualifiers to go ahead is a priority.

Castillo says despite the issues presented by the pandemic, and subsequent border restrictions they are working hard to ensure these games do take place.

OFC will provide an update when further information is available.