OFC COVID-19 funding vital for Fiji FA

The OFC COVID-19 funding will be vital for the Fiji Football Association as they work to get the association and the sport back on its feet.

The association had to cancel all its scheduled programs, matches and events for the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consequently the association faced certain economic downturn leading to pay cuts amongst the staff to handle the current economic situation.

Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says the association is taking necessary steps to get the funding.

“Visit the districts, the clubs, the players, the volunteers, the referees’ and coaches who will fill up the questionnaires. We gather all the information and once OFC is ready with the forms and where appropriate and approved, we’ll apply accordingly”

The OFC Executive Committee approved funding to 11 member associations to help reduce the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with which Fiji will be eligible to apply for totaling to $67,000.