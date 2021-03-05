OFC Champions League postponed

OFC will be working with the Fiji Football Association and the Fijian Government to have a centralized tournament in Fiji in October.

This comes after OFC’s announcement to postpone its Champion League with the objective to play the competition before October 31.

This is to allow time for Oceania to provide a representative for next year’s FIFA Club World Cup.

The OFC Executive Committee mandated the General Secretariat to investigate various options, including the possibility of a single tournament that would take place in Fiji in October.

The OFC General Secretariat will now work on these options and collaborate with the Fiji FA.

Meanwhile, the qualifying stage for the OFC Champions League 2022 has been moved to the start of next year.