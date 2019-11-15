OFC and the FA team up to develop mentors

A partnership between the Oceania Football Confederation and the English Football Association is adjusting to the new normal with the launch of a new webinar series; Developing Mentors.

The pilot program targets Fiji, Tonga and Solomon Islands, and is spread across five 90-minute sessions, all delivered online. The content is aimed at supporting the development of mentoring skills and strengthening understanding around safeguarding and learning in a safe, positive environment.

Chairman of the English FA, Greg Clarke, addressed the opening session last week with a message acknowledging the new approach to long-distance partnerships, within the constraints of the pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

The five sessions will help participants gain the knowledge and expertise to become mentors in their environments.

OFC Head of Social Responsibility Melissa Palombi says moving forward with the partnership between OFC and the English FA through a collaboration which will enhance leadership in the Pacific is hugely positive.

[Source: OFC]