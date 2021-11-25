Objective hasn’t change for Nadroga

The Nadroga football side which is seventh on the Digicel Premier League standings with eight points still has a lot to prove with a four more rounds left.

Playing Labasa today at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka is a daunting task for the Stallions but they know what’s at stake.

The season is almost over and Nadroga is still sitting on the relegation border but Head Coach Kamal Swamy says the objective has not changed.

“Our main objective is to stay in the Premier level so that we can prepare a better team next year and that is our objective and I think the boys understand that”.

Standing in the way for Swamy and Nadroga today is Labasa, the only unbeaten team in the competition.

The Babasiga Lions knows Coach Ravnil Pratap says Nadroga has been consistent lately.

“Playing in their home ground especially will be a mammoth so we’ll not take Nadroga lightly I think it will be very hard for us to go and play them on their home ground.”

Nadroga will host Labasa at Lawaqa Park today at 3pm.

In other games, Rewa is currently playing Navua at the ANZ Stadium followed by Suva and Nadi at 3pm at the same venue.Live commentaries of both matches will air on Mirchi FM.