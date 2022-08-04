O-League starts, Rewa plays tomorrow

[Source: OFC/ Facebook]

The OFC Champions League kicked off today with Vanuatu’s Galaxy and Papua New Guinea’s Lae City battling out an entertaining 2-2 draw in Auckland, New Zealand.

Two own goals in the first-half and goals from both captains, Kensi Tangis and Emmanuel Simon, in the second period meant the points were shared in the group A fixture.

Both teams will be back in action on Sunday with Galaxy facing the Solomon Islands’ Central Coast while Lae City takes on Tahiti’s AS Venus.

Meanwhile, Fiji’s representative Rewa will face Nikao Sokattak from the Cook Islands tomorrow at 3pm.

In another match this afternoon, AS Venus thrashed Central Coast 3-0.