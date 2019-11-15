O-League issues send Lautoka FA president on leave

Lautoka Football Association President Shalendra Prasad has gone on leave and according to him, it has to do with some matters relating to the O-League.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Prasad says he has to clarify the issues with the Lautoka FA treasurer and Fiji Football Association.

Prasad says he has not stepped down and Narayan Reddy is now the Acting-President of Lautoka football.

“I have gone on leave for 21 days, I have got certain issues with Fiji Football Association for which I will be sorting that out in next 21 days and therefore one of our Vice-President will be the Acting-President, Mr Narayan Reddy will handle all the affairs of the Lautoka football association in terms of the teams preparations and running affairs will remain same”.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says Prasad wrote to them asking to be allowed 21 days leave of absence and Fiji FA has agreed.

“There are a few queries that he needs to update on so he needs some time, that was his request, in fact, we did not stand him down, he requested that he wants three weeks so he can answer to all the queries and then come back and lead again”.

Yusuf says a normalization committee is now running the affairs of Lautoka FA until Prasad comes back.

However, if Prasad doesn’t return, then Fiji FA intends to have the Lautoka FA annual general meeting in December.

Yusuf adds Fiji FA will conduct the AGM.

Meanwhile, Lautoka takes on Navua at 2pm at Churchill Park.

On Sunday, Nadi meets Labasa at Prince Charles Park at 3pm while there will be games at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park.

At 1pm Nasinu plays Ba and Suva meets Rewa at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentary of the Rewa/Suva match on Mirchi FM.