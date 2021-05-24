Home

O-League focus for Delta Tigers

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 20, 2021 12:45 pm

Challenging Lautoka for a spot in the Oceania Football Confederation’s Champions League is next for the Rewa football side.

Lautoka and Rewa are the top two teams from this season’s national league which means they will clash in a winner-takes-all match in June.

The victors from this game will automatically take their place in the O-League next year.

The Delta Tigers coach, Rodicks Singh says it’s about sharpening up those areas that have been their weakness throughout the season.

“We missed some good opportunities so, again we will be working on our finishing, our midfield combination plays and at the backline being more tight and compact.”


Rodicks Singh

OFC revamped its format earlier this year seeing a total of 18 teams through to the qualifying stage.

The national league winner from American Samoa, Cook Islands, Samoa and Tonga will contest a centralized qualifying tournament at a yet to be decided venue.

The winner joins the seven national playoff winners from Fiji, New Zealand, New Caledonia, Tahiti, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu and Papua New Guinea in the finals of the OFC Champions League 2022.

