O-League cancelled for second consecutive time

Suva and Rewa football’s hope of competing in the OFC Champions league has been shattered.

This as the OFC Executive Committee has agreed to cancel this year’s O-League.

It is the second time the league has been cancelled with no declared winner.

The Committee will make a decision no later than the 31st of next month to nominate a club that will represent Oceania in this year’s FIFA Club World Cup.

The decision was made as international travel within OFC’s Member Associations continues to pose significant risks to the health and welfare of the Pacific community.

Border closures throughout the Pacific have also forced them to make the call.

The Executive Committee have also explored options for next season which will see the O-League moved from its traditional slot at the beginning of the year to August; a revised format for the event will be presented at the next Executive Committee meeting.

Along with this the OFC U-19 Women’s Championship that was due to be held in July has been rescheduled for next April, while the OFC U-16 Women’s Championship that was slated for September will be moved to June 2022.

This year’s OFC Futsal Champions League that was due to be played in December has been cancelled.

The OFC Youth Development and U-15 Boys Centre of Excellence tournaments have been postponed until later in the year.

The Qualifying Stage for the OFC Champions League 2022 that was scheduled for October has been pushed into next year.

2022 amendments includes the OFC U-19 Championship for men will be moved to August from July, the OFC Futsal Champions League will be brought forward from December to October, and the Qualifying Stage for the OFC Champions League 2023 will be moved from December to 2023.

A handful of events for 2022 have been cancelled, including the OFC Youth Champions League and the OFC Futsal Youth Development tournament due to congestion in the football calendar.

The previously rescheduled OFC Girls Centre of Excellence tournament and the OFC Youth Women’s Development tournament have been cancelled as those players will now be eligible for the OFC U-16 and U-19 Women’s Championship events taking place in 2022.

Expressions of interest will be sought in the coming weeks for a host for next year’s OFC Women’s Nations Cup that is scheduled to be played in July.

OFC will continue to explore its options around how the qualifying process for next year’s men’s FIFA World Cup will look.

[SOURCE: OFC]