Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
RFMF will continue to assist Health Ministry|Businesses to take responsibility of their premises|COVID-19 cases infiltrate Health Ministry|Vaccine dose too small to have a chip: Dr Fong|Vaccination in Ba concludes|34 COVID-19 related arrests in 24 hours|Reopening of some businesses a sigh of relief|Post Fiji diversifies services|NGO provides grocery and baby packs|Statements by Tabuya and Rasova wrong and we want them to apologise: RFMF Commander|Parliament passes laws against COVID-19 breaches|28 new COVID-19 cases|Police officers need to follow social media policy|Ministry identifies FEMAT facility location|COVID positive frontliners not part of health response|Fiji receives additional 10,000 vaccines|Economic downturn needs to be mitigated says PM|Over 200,000 assistance applications received yesterday|Barber shops and hairdressers can apply to open|No new community outbreaks, positive indicator|Investment Bill 2020 passed|Bulanauca called out for COVID-19 cure method|Livestock supply to FMIB declined over the past few weeks|Sugar City businesses slowly picking up|Reduction must flow down to customers: RBF|
Full Coverage

Football

O-League cancelled for second consecutive time

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
June 4, 2021 3:17 pm
Suva and Rewa football’s hope of competing in the OFC Champions league has been shattered.

Suva and Rewa football’s hope of competing in the OFC Champions league has been shattered.

This as the OFC Executive Committee has agreed to cancel this year’s O-League.

It is the second time the league has been cancelled with no declared winner.

Article continues after advertisement

The Committee will make a decision no later than the 31st of next month to nominate a club that will represent Oceania in this year’s FIFA Club World Cup.

The decision was made as international travel within OFC’s Member Associations continues to pose significant risks to the health and welfare of the Pacific community.

Border closures throughout the Pacific have also forced them to make the call.

The Executive Committee have also explored options for next season which will see the O-League moved from its traditional slot at the beginning of the year to August; a revised format for the event will be presented at the next Executive Committee meeting.

Along with this the OFC U-19 Women’s Championship that was due to be held in July has been rescheduled for next April, while the OFC U-16 Women’s Championship that was slated for September will be moved to June 2022.

This year’s OFC Futsal Champions League that was due to be played in December has been cancelled.

The OFC Youth Development and U-15 Boys Centre of Excellence tournaments have been postponed until later in the year.

The Qualifying Stage for the OFC Champions League 2022 that was scheduled for October has been pushed into next year.

2022 amendments includes the OFC U-19 Championship for men will be moved to August from July, the OFC Futsal Champions League will be brought forward from December to October, and the Qualifying Stage for the OFC Champions League 2023 will be moved from December to 2023.

A handful of events for 2022 have been cancelled, including the OFC Youth Champions League and the OFC Futsal Youth Development tournament due to congestion in the football calendar.

The previously rescheduled OFC Girls Centre of Excellence tournament and the OFC Youth Women’s Development tournament have been cancelled as those players will now be eligible for the OFC U-16 and U-19 Women’s Championship events taking place in 2022.

Expressions of interest will be sought in the coming weeks for a host for next year’s OFC Women’s Nations Cup that is scheduled to be played in July.

OFC will continue to explore its options around how the qualifying process for next year’s men’s FIFA World Cup will look.

[SOURCE: OFC]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.