NZ U-19 and Solomon Islands through to quarter-finals

New Zealand [top] and Solomon Islands are through to quarter-finals [Source: OFC]

New Zealand is through to the quarter-final of the OFC Under-19 Championship following a smashing 9-0 win over American Samoa.

The last time they met in the tournament was in 1998 with the Kiwis winning 8-0 but the seven-time winners bettered that result today.

The Solomon Islands accompanies New Zealand to the quarter-finals from Group A after beating the Cook Islands 3-0 earlier today.

Article continues after advertisement

Tomorrow, Vanuatu faces Samoa at 12pm followed by the Digicel Junior Bula Boys and Tonga at 3pm.

You can watch these two matches live on FBC Sports.