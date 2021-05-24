NZ thumps Solomons

New Zealand is one step closer to booking a spot in the World Cup after thumping Solomon Islands 5-nil today in the FIFA World Cup Oceania Qualifiers final.

Bill Tuiloma starred for the Kiwis scoring a brace of goals in Qatar.

Both teams seemed intent on attacking from the start, with Joses Nawo stinging the hands of New Zealand goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic early on.

It was Tuiloma, who headed New Zealand into the lead.

Set-pieces continued to prove a problem for Solomon Islands throughout, Nando Pijnaker seeing his scrappy effort after a De Vries corner ruled out for a foul in the build-up but the All Whites stretched their advantage moments later.

Chris Wood increased their lead just before the break.

New Zealand scored three more goals in the second-half to Joe Bell, Bill Tuiloma, and Matt Garbert.

Garbett’s low-driven finish in the final minute put the gloss on the scoreline as New Zealand saw out a 5-0 victory to win the Oceania Qualifiers.

Tim Payne and Wood combined again shortly after the break, forcing a good save from Mango.

Solomon Islands attempted to respond immediately, Lea’i showing why he has been one of the stars of the tournament.

The result means New Zealand now advances to the next stage of World Cup qualifying, an intercontinental play-off, also set to be played in Qatar, in June.