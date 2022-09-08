NZ rings warning bell with massive win

[Source: OFC Oceania Football]

New Zealand started its OFC Under-19 Championship title defense with a commanding 8-0 win over the Cook Islands in their Group A opener in Tahiti.

Kian Donkers’ four-goal haul, a brace from Oliver Colloty and goals from Jay Herdman and Oliver Fay saw the 2018 champions pick up a convincing win.

Earlier today, the Solomon Islands thumped American Samoa 6-0.

Article continues after advertisement

Tomorrow, the Digicel Junior Bula Boys take on Papua New Guinea at 3pm and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.

[Source: OFC]