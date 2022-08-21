NZ Masters win

New Zealand Masters [Source: FANCA/Facebook]

Three second half goals was enough to give New Zealand Masters the win over Fiji in the final of the Fiji, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and American Muslim Football tournament today.

After a stalemate first half, the Kiwis regrouped and put on a world-class performance to score three goals in the second spell.

The Legends final is currently underway at Prince Charles Park in Nadi between Canada and Australia.