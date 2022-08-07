Nunez saves Liverpool

[PIC:BBC Sport]

Uruguayan player Darwin Nunez came off the bench to score one and create another for Liverpool in their 2-all draw against newly promoted Fulham in the Premier League this morning.

Liverpool was forced to battle back twice to salvage a point in a chaotic game according to the BBC.

The Reds, who pushed champions Manchester City all the way in the title race last season, fell behind when Aleksandar Mitrovic got the better of Trent Alexander-Arnold to head Fulham ahead after meeting a superb cross by Kenny Tete.

Article continues after advertisement

In a thrilling match, substitute Nunez marked his Premier League debut by equalizing with a close-range flick before Fulham restored the lead from the penalty spot after Mitrovic was fouled by Virgil van Dijk.

Mitrovic picked himself up to beat Alisson from the spot before Mohamed Salah equalized from close range after a pass by Nunez, a £64m signing from Benfica.

In other games played this morning, Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa, Leeds 2-1 Wolves, Newcastle 2-0 Nottingham Forest, Tottenham 4-1 Southampton, and Chelsea 1-0 Everton.