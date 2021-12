Now or never for Navua

Navua will be heading into its crucial Digicel Premier League match this season on Sunday against Nadroga.

The two bottom-placed teams are gunning for a win to avoid relegation to the senior league next year.

A draw for Nadroga will be good enough to keep them in the premier division, however, if they lose by one or more goals then they’ll be out.

Nadroga has nine points while Navua has six.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LAUTOKA 13 8 3 2 20 10 +10 27 REWA 13 6 4 3 17 10 +7 22 SUVA 13 6 2 5 16 11 +5 20 LABASA 12 4 7 1 7 4 +3 19 BA 12 5 3 4 16 10 +6 18 NADI 13 3 6 4 13 21 -8 15 NADROGA 13 1 6 6 9 20 -11 9 NAVUA 13 1 3 9 8 20 -12 6

Navua Coach, Amit Prakash says they’ll need to be better this weekend.

“One setback is that we were down 10-man and if we wouldn’t have gone to 10-man, we would’ve done better towards the end of the game since we were under a lot of pressure. But definitely, we have to organize our attacking again as our defense was a bit better so we have to work on our finishing part.”



The Navua football team

Nadroga hosts Navua at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Sunday at 3pm.

Two matches will be played at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Sunday, Suva and Ba at 1pm, while Lautoka will host Labasa at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Ba/ Suva and Lautoka/ Labasa matches on Mirchi FM.

In other matches, Rewa takes on Nadi at the ANZ Stadium at 3pm in Suva.

The lone match on Friday will see Ba facing Labasa at 7pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.