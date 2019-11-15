Now or never for Delta Tigers

Rewa football Head Coach Marika Rodu believes the team with the right character and personality can walk away with the Vodafone Premier League title.

The VPL title is on the line when the Delta Tigers host Flow Valves Suva on Sunday.

After their 2-nil loss to Navua on the weekend, Rodu says the team has had some time to reassess their performance and the areas they will need to work on.

Rodu adds it is not so much about what the team is lacking, but how the players are able to apply what is taught on the field.

“This is the game that can define our team in the 2020 season. And the team that comes with a lot of character and personality in this game is the team that will succeed.”

If Suva wins, then they’ll be crowned the league champions.

Rewa will face Suva this Sunday at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm. Nasinu will also play Ba at the same venue on Sunday at 1pm.

You can catch the live commentary of the Rewa/Suva match on Mirchi FM.

Another match on Sunday will see Nadi hosting Labasa at Prince Charles Park.

The lone match on Saturday will be between Navua and Lautoka at 2 pm at Churchill Park.