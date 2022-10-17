Nothing is impossible for Fiji: FIFA Secretary

FIFA General Secretary Fatma Samoura congratulated the Rooster Chicken Fijiana for their win over South Africa yesterday at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

Samoura who is from the West African nation of Senegal is a keen supporter in women in sports.

While speaking to guests at a Fiji FA banquet to honour her maiden visit which was attended by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, Samoura says FIFA’s vision is to have football played by everybody at all levels and in all age categories.

The FIFA General Secretary also extended an invitation to Prime Minister Bainimarama to be part of the Women’s World Cup draw in Auckland on Saturday.

She adds nothing is impossible in football and Fiji can also dance with the world’s best.

“When we see what Senegal have done, my own country, in 2002 against France which was the world champions, there is nothing impossible for the country to be beating the best in football.”

Samoura says FIFA President Gianni Infantino will be visiting the region next year as the Women’s World Cup will be held in Australia and New Zealand.