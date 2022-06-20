Not over for Lautoka

[File Photo]

It’s not over for the Lautoka football side as the Blues shift its focus to defending the Digicel Premier League title.

Despite going down 4-0 to Rewa in the OFC Champions League qualifiers yesterday at ANZ Stadium in Suva, Coach Anginesh Prasad says a lot has been done but the team still fell short.

Lautoka had four overseas players in the squad for the national playoff.

He says they collectively made the decision to include the four players who all featured yesterday.

Prasad adds though the game plan was not executed well, they’ll need to return to the drawing board.

“It’s a collective decision, that is made with the management we did what we thought was the best for the team, it didn’t work out and it’s a learning lesson and yes getting imports is not a mistake”

Meanwhile, the Digicel Premier League resumes this weekend with a double header at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

At 1pm, Ba will face Rewa before Lautoka hosts Suva at 3pm.

Tailevu Naitasiri takes on Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm while Nadroga hosts Navua at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

On Saturday, Labasa meets Nasinu at Subrail Park in Labasa at 1:30pm.