Norwich vs Leicester City match postponed

Norwich has confirmed their Premier League game at Leicester on Sunday has been postponed.

It follows a number of positive COVID cases as well as injuries within their playing squad.

The Premier League Board said it accepted Norwich’s request to postpone the fixture because they did not have enough players to fulfil the game.

Premier League protocols say clubs should play if they have 13 outfield players and a goalkeeper available.

It is the second game Norwich have had called off this season after their trip to West Ham on the 18th of this month was postponed.

[Source: BBC Sport]