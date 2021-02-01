Home

Northland Tailevu youngster targets DPL

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 1, 2021 3:44 pm
Rynald Chand

Playing in the Digicel Premier League has been the ultimate goal for 17-year-old Rynald Chand.

But Chand knows to reach the major league, he will need to start small, so he has opted to play for the Northland Tailevu Futsal team.

Being the youngest, Chand says he is grateful to play in the Digicel Futsal League Southern Zone.

“It is always my dream to play in the premier league and I am fortunate to play for the district. They always allow me to play at this age. And I am so happy and I am proud of it.”

Like any football fanatic, Chand knows the road ahead will get tougher.

“Yes it is getting tougher, but I know I will reach that level because at this age I am getting experience from all levels of soccer.”

For Chand and the Northland Tailevu side, more areas still need improvement before the second round of the Futsal league.

Chand is hoping to lift Northland Tailevu’s ranking in the Digicel Futsal League Southern Zone.

The team is bottom placed with three points.

