Northland Tailevu and Tavua to settle scores in final

Northland Tailevu and Tavua will settle the scores next week when they face each other in the final of Fiji Football’s President’s Cup.

The two teams settled for a 2-all draw in the third round-robin match today.

Tavua led 1-0 in the first half thanks to a 14th minute goal by Sailasa Naicegu.

Article continues after advertisement

Northland Tailevu leveled the scores in the 63rd minute through substitute Mataiasi Drodrolagi.

The Dairy Town Boys thought they were going to run away with the win but Tavua substitute Sailasa Ratu held them with a goal, nine minutes from full-time.

The two teams will face off again next Sunday at 12pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.