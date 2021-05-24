Football
Northland aims for top spot
March 12, 2022 11:51 am
The Northland Tailevu football team [Source: Fiji Football]
Northland Tailevu is aiming to finish on top this season in the Digicel Senior League.
With a young side, Coach Kritesh Prasad says they have experience in playing together and are groomed to tackle big guns in the competition.
Prasad says the preparation for the team is going well and the players are looking forward to kick-off the season.
Kritesh Prasad [Source: Fiji Football]
Northland Tailevu will host Tavua this Sunday at Uprising Sports Center at 1pm.
In another match, Lami will host Rakiraki at Fiji FA Academy Ground at 2pm on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Digicel Premier League continues tomorrow with a doubleheader to be held at Lawaqa Park with Nadroga facing Labasa at 2pm and Nadi battling Rewa at 4pm.
You can watch the doubleheader matches live on FBC Pop on Walesi.
At the ANZ Stadium, Suva hosts Nasinu at 3pm while Navua meets Tailevu Naitasiri at the Uprising Sports Centre.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|REWA
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|1
|+5
|10
|SUVA
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|5
|+3
|10
|BA
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|4
|+4
|6
|NADI
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|5
|0
|6
|NAVUA
|4
|2
|0
|2
|9
|9
|0
|6
|TAILEVU NAITASIRI
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|5
|0
|4
|NASINU
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|4
|LAUTOKA
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|4
|+3
|3
|LABASA
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|2
|NADROGA
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|10
|-9
|0
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 5
|13th Mar- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nadroga
|-
|Labasa
|Lawaqa Park
|13th Mar- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|-
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Uprising Ground
|13th Mar- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|-
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Nadi
|-
|Rewa
|Lawaqa Park
|Round 4
|05th Mar- Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0-3
|Navua
|Subrail Park
|05th Mar- Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|5-0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|06th Mar- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Suva
|3-2
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|ANZ Stadium
|06th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|2-0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 3
|27th Feb- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 4
|Nadi
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Ba
|Uprising Grounds
|27th Feb- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 0
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|6:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 2
|19th Feb - Saturday
|1:00PM
|Labasa
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb- Sunday
|1:00PM
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|0 - 0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Lautoka
|6 - 2
|Navua
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 2
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|13th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 0
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 0
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 3
|Tailevu/Naitasiri
|Prince Charles Park
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|3 - 1
|Nadroga
|Uprising Grounds
|13th Feb - Sunday
|4:30PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium