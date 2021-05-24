Northland aims for top spot

Northland Tailevu is aiming to finish on top this season in the Digicel Senior League.

With a young side, Coach Kritesh Prasad says they have experience in playing together and are groomed to tackle big guns in the competition.

Prasad says the preparation for the team is going well and the players are looking forward to kick-off the season.

Article continues after advertisement



Kritesh Prasad [Source: Fiji Football]

Northland Tailevu will host Tavua this Sunday at Uprising Sports Center at 1pm.

In another match, Lami will host Rakiraki at Fiji FA Academy Ground at 2pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Digicel Premier League continues tomorrow with a doubleheader to be held at Lawaqa Park with Nadroga facing Labasa at 2pm and Nadi battling Rewa at 4pm.

You can watch the doubleheader matches live on FBC Pop on Walesi.

At the ANZ Stadium, Suva hosts Nasinu at 3pm while Navua meets Tailevu Naitasiri at the Uprising Sports Centre.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS REWA 4 3 1 0 6 1 +5 10 SUVA 4 3 1 0 8 5 +3 10 BA 4 2 0 2 8 4 +4 6 NADI 3 2 0 1 5 5 0 6 NAVUA 4 2 0 2 9 9 0 6 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 4 1 1 2 5 5 0 4 NASINU 4 1 1 2 4 5 -1 4 LAUTOKA 2 1 0 1 7 4 +3 3 LABASA 4 0 2 2 2 7 -5 2 NADROGA 3 0 0 3 1 10

-9 0