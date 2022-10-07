Northerners clash in Premier Division semi-final

It will be a clash between two northern teams in the Premier Division semi-final after Seaqaqa overcame Rakiraki 2-0 at Bidesi Park in Suva.

Seaqaqa is the pool winner from Group B after this win and will face Nadogo who has qualified as runners-up from Group A.

Nasinu, on the other hand, has booked a semi-final spot as runners-up from Group B and will face the Group A toppers Tavua.

In the Senior Division, the Group B winners Dreketi will face Lami, the Group A runners-up in one semi-final.

In another semi-final, Bua, the Group A winners will face either Taveuni or Northland Tailevu who play at 2pm.

Taveuni just need a draw while Northland Tailevu is in a must-win situation.