Northern Zone league deferred

Senior division football teams from the Northern Division will have to wait a few more weeks before taking the field.

The Fiji Football Digicel Senior Men’s League kicks-off tomorrow in the Viti Levu Zone, but the Vanua Levu Zone is deferred to next month.

Fiji FA Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf says they’ve revised the competition dates for the North because of the recent cyclones.

Article continues after advertisement

“Vanua Levu we’ve deferred it until April to allow the road to be constructed so that there’s easy access for the teams to go and play. We’ll be going there to have a good meeting with all the stakeholders, to see how best we can organize the competitions.”

The Viti Levu Zone begins at 1 pm tomorrow with a clash between Northland Tailevu and Tailevu Naitasiri at the Uprising Sports Centre.

Two matches will be played at 3 pm, Nasinu takes on Lami at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Vatuwaqa, Suva, while Tavua faces Rakiraki at the Association’s Academy Ground in Ba.

Meanwhile, in the Digicel Premier League, Labasa faces Rewa at 1.30 pm at Subrail Park today.

Tomorrow, Suva meets Navua at the ANZ Stadium, Nadroga hosts Ba at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka and Nadi meets Lautoka at Prince Charles Park.

All matches will commence at 3 pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Labasa/Rewa and Nadroga/Ba matches on Mirchi FM.