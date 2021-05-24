Northern Senior League to kick-off this weekend

Football action returns to fans in the north this weekend with the resumption of the Digicel Senior League.

Bua, Seaqaqa, Taveuni, Savusavu and Nadogo are confirmed for the competition.

Fiji FA Competitions Manager, Amitesh Pal says they will be having a virtual meeting with the district officials to discuss the format of the competition.

He says the logistics of the game is yet to be sorted and the teams have been given enough time to prepare.

The winner from the Vanua Levu zone will play the winner of the Viti Levu zone and the victor gets a direct promotion into the Premier Division.

Meanwhile, in the Digicel Premier League, there will be a double-header at ANZ Stadium in Suva with Rewa facing Navua at 1pm.

Suva takes on Nadi at 3pm afterwards.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Rewa/Navua and Suva/Nadi match on Mirchi FM.

Lautoka and Ba kick-off this week’s round of matches on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 3pm.

In another match on Sunday, Nadroga will face Labasa at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 3pm.