Northern competitions deferred to next month

Northern division teams in all grades will have to wait for few weeks before taking the field.

Apart from Labasa men and women teams participating in the Digicel Premier and Women’s Super League respectively, other competition in the northern division have been deferred to next month.

The age group competitions, the women’s and men’s senior league started in Viti Levu last weekend.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji FA competitions manager Amitesh Pal says other competitions in the north were deferred due to the recent cyclones.

Meanwhile, Labasa will kick off round four of the DPL against Nadroga at Subrail Park at 1.30pm on Saturday.

You can catch the live commentary of this game on Mirchi FM.

There will be three matches on Sunday, Navua battles Rewa at the Uprising Sports Centre, Lautoka hosts Ba at Churchill Park and Nadi faces Suva at Prince Charles Park.

All Sunday matches will be played at 3pm.

The live commentary of the Nadi vs Suva match will be on Mirchi FM.