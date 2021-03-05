Home

NorthEast United scores late equalizer to hold ATK

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 7, 2021 8:28 am
[Source: ATK/Twitter]

Fijian wonder boy Roy Krishna and the ATK Mohun Bagan had to settle for a 1-all draw against NorthEast United in the first leg semifinal in the Indian Super League today.

ATK Mohun Bagan took an early lead at GMC Stadium with a goal from David Williams in the 34th minute after Krishna’s match winning pass.

NorthEast’s efforts to get back into the game did not work very well as the Bagan defence stood strong until the added time.

Idrissa Sylla was the star of the match scoring a late equalizer to hold the Mariners to 1-all.

