NorthEast United scores late equalizer to hold ATK

Fijian wonder boy Roy Krishna and the ATK Mohun Bagan had to settle for a 1-all draw against NorthEast United in the first leg semifinal in the Indian Super League today.

ATK Mohun Bagan took an early lead at GMC Stadium with a goal from David Williams in the 34th minute after Krishna’s match winning pass.

NorthEast’s efforts to get back into the game did not work very well as the Bagan defence stood strong until the added time.

Article continues after advertisement

Roy Krishna bags another Winning Pass of the Match for his assist to Willo! 💚❤️ ➡️ for the statistics of the first leg of Semi-Final 2! #NorthEastUnitedFC 1-1 #ATKMohunBagan#NEUATKMB #JoyMohunBagan #Mariners #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/kqwy49pXZN — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) March 6, 2021

Idrissa Sylla was the star of the match scoring a late equalizer to hold the Mariners to 1-all.