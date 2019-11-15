Home

No victory celebration for Rewa

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
August 19, 2020 6:46 am

The Rewa football team will not hold any celebration for winning the 2020 Punjas Battle of the Giants title.

This is the ninth BOG title in the bag for Rewa and Head Coach Marika Rodu says they will not be celebrating the win adding that the celebration will happen if and when Rewa wins the 2020 Vodafone Premier League title.

The Delta Tigers defeated Suva one-nil in the Punjas BOG final at Churchill Park in Lautoka last Sunday.

