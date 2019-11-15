No show for senior Nasinu players

Nasinu Football Coach Tagi Vonolagi has expressed his disappointment after a few seniors players failed to turn up for the Vodafone Premier League match against Flow Valves Suva yesterday.

Vonolagi believes this resulted in their 5-nil loss at the ANZ Stadium.

Senior players who didn’t show up included Leone Damudamu, Joseph Mishra, Jone Naraba, and Jasnit Vikash Singh.

Nasinu is fighting to stay in the premier division and after yesterday’s loss, they are now at the bottom of the VPL table.

Vonolagi says these players will be dealt with accordingly.

“They will be given a very hush penalty so those who continue will continue till the last match against Navua. So I salute the boys for playing today, unfortunately, Suva has so much depth in the team compared to us.”

Nasinu will face Ba while Suva takes on Rewa in the next round of the Vodafone Premier League.