No room for mistakes says Seaqaqa coach

[Source: Fiji Football]

Seaqaqa football accepts there is no room for complacency as it gets ready to fight for another round in the Senior League this weekend.

The side got off to a slow start in the first round of the Senior League play-off but managed to pull through with a 2-1 win over Tavua.

Coach Mohammed Imran says they do not want a repeat of what happened on Saturday where they struggled to find their rhythm.

He says for that, there is a lot to work on in terms of consistency and passion for the premier division spot.

“We’re going to go back to our training sessions and improve in it, For Tavua another week is left, another game and I know it will be tough but we’re going to see on our strengths and our improvements and we’re going to plan for that”

Tavua will have another chance to prove itself worthy of a Premier Division spot as it hosts Seaqaqa next Saturday at Garvey Park at 1pm.