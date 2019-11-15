No pressure for Rewa ahead of VPL decider

The Vodafone Premier League clash between Suva and Rewa on Sunday could well decide the team that takes home the holy grail of Fiji Football.

While both teams have their eye on the title, Rewa football coach Marika Rodu says there’s no pressure for them heading into the clash.

Rodu says it will be a crucial match for both teams, but it will come down to the mental toughness of the players.

“It is an important game. It’s important not to put pressure on the players. I think they know the dynamics of the competition and what’s and what’s not required from them.”

Rodu believes the players are in a good place mentally given the jolly atmosphere they create during training.

The Delta Tigers take on Suva on Sunday at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Also on Sunday, Nasinu meets Ba at 1pm at the same venue, and Nadi battle Labasa at 3pm at Prince Charles Park.

The lone VPL match tomorrow is between Navua and Lautoka at Churchill Park at 2pm.