No new inclusion for Labasa team in CvC

The first leg of the 2020 Champions vs Champions series will be played tonight and both Ba and Labasa are geared up for the tournament.

Labasa Coach Ronil Lal is retaining the same players who played in the IDC last year and there is no new inclusion in the team.

We have the old squad from last year. We are taking our youth boys, four of them. Two of them have been part of us, the other two will be travelling with the team also.

Labasa plays Ba at 7pm today at Lautoka’s Churchill Park and their second match will be held on Sunday at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

You can catch the live commentaries of both matches on our sister station Radio Fiji Two.