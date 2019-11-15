No more family bubble at sports events

Strict measures will now be put in place by the Fiji National Sports Commission following what transpired at the Vodafone Premier League match on Wednesday night between Ba and Lautoka.

One of them is the removal of family bubbles at sporting activities.

Fiji Sports Commission Chair Peter Mazey says sitting together with family members at sports events will not be allowed effective immediately.

”We are gonna have to put in place very strict rules to make sure what happened in Lautoka doesn’t happen again so we will not be encouraging any more bubbles”

The Ba/Lautoka match had to be halted for about 10 minutes as fans were asked to move out of the stadium and re-enter so proper seating and social distancing could be followed.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says they’ll make sure this does not happen again in the future.

”We are committed to strictly follow the guidelines mapped out by the government and of course as part of our submission to the Fiji Sports Commission for accreditation we have ensured that this will be followed.”

Meanwhile, there will be four VPL games this weekend.

Ba will host Nasinu at the Fiji FA Academy ground on Saturday at 3pm.

In another VPL match on Saturday, Labasa host Nadi at Subrail Park at 2pm.

On Sunday, Lautoka meet Navua at the Uprising Resort Ground in Pacific Harbour at 3pm while Suva host Rewa 3pm.

You can watch the Suva/Rewa match LIVE on both FBC TV and FBC Sports channels and the radio commentary will air on Mirchi FM.