No major CVC celebrations for Labasa

The Labasa Football Association will not be celebrating their Champions vs Champions series win in a big way.

Team Manager Nilesh Lal says the team is focused on improving their performance from their match against Ba last week as they look ahead to their Vodafone Premier League match against Suva this weekend.

Despite winning the CVC title, Lal believes there are still areas they need to work on.

He says the team continues to train at Subrail Park.

Lal is urging fans to purchase their tickets in advance to avoid disappointment as limited seats are available.

Due to occupational health and safety reasons, the three Subrail Park pavilions will be out of bounds for fans.

This means only about 1000 fans will be able to watch the clash from the embankment.

In the Vodafone Premier League matches, Labasa will host Suva at Subrail Park at 1.30pm on Saturday.

There will be three games on Sunday with Rewa playing defending VPL champions Ba at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori, Lautoka meets Nasinu at Churchill Park and newly promoted Navua face Nadi at the Uprising ground in Pacific Harbour.

All games on Sunday will be played at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Ba-Rewa and Labasa-Suva matches on Radio Fiji Two.