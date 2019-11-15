No life ban for recreational drug use says Fiji FA

The Fiji Football Association has clarified that players who test positive for recreational drugs will not be banned for life.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says players that test positive for recreational drugs will face their disciplinary measures and bans.

This means those that test positive for the first time for recreational drugs like marijuana will be suspended for three months and for repeat offenders they will be banned for two years.

However, Yusuf says from next season players who test positive for drugs listed by the World Anti-Doping Association or WADA will be subject to a life ban.

“In January 1st 2021 when the WADA program will be rolled out by the ONOC team drug free sports in Fiji, their banned medicines and prescribed medicines that is banned by FIFA and if players in that scenarios. Not the life ban in relation to the testing that we do in relation to our testing that we do for recreational drugs and all that.”

The Fiji FA received a courtesy visit from the WADA accredited Oceania National Olympic Committee team responsible for Drug-Free Sports in the country.