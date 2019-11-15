No international friendlies for Fiji football this month

The Fiji Football side will not be playing international friendlies this month.

This follows the postponement of the 2020 Tri-Nations FIFA International Friendlies between Fiji, Solomon Island and Tahiti.

The decision was made after the government of Tahiti has put up a travel ban to the risk associated with the exposure to and spread of the infectious disease COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Oceania Football Confederation has also postponed all OFC tournaments, workshops, training and courses scheduled until 6th May in order to protect and safeguard all teams and officials from the risk associated with the disease.

Based on the General Secretariat recommendations, the decision was taken and approved by the Executive Committee due to the evolving nature of COVID-19 and updates received from the Ministry of Health, World Health Organization and requirements from individual countries and territories across our member associations.

This decision also extends to the postponement of all overseas meetings and workshops conducted by OFC in our Member Associations (MAs) and includes meetings and workshops organized in New Zealand for our overseas MAs.

OFC will closely monitor advice from the relevant authorities before making a decision on rescheduling the competitions, workshops, training and courses that are affected by the decision.

The following competitions have been postponed till May 6 2020.

OFC Nations Cup 2020 – Qualifying Stage 21 – 27 March 2020

OFC U-17 Women’s Championship 2020 6 – 19 April 2020

OFC Champions League 2020 – Quarter-Finals 4 – 5 April 2020

OFC Champions League 2020 – Semi-Finals 25 – 26 April 2020

Source:Fiji FA